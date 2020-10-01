The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 21-27. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 21
Officers responded when a guest allegedly threatened to punch the reporting party for not wearing a mask in a common area at My Place Hotel, 3912 12th Ave., at 6:33 a.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded at 3:42 p.m. to a motorcycle accident at Valley Industrial Boulevard and Canterbury Road in which a motorcycle and car collided. The motorcyclist was suffering from multiple injuries despite wearing a helmet, according to the fire department’s call log, and officers provided patient care until Allina EMS arrived. The driver of the car was uninjured.
A 59-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 1700 block of Philipp Drive at 4:33 p.m.
Officers responded when a guest reportedly threatened another guest at Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Ave., at 8:02 p.m., during a verbal disagreement.
Officers responded when a 13-year-old female allegedly attacked the reporting party in the 1700 block of Gotland Lane at 10:10 p.m.
Officers cited a driver at a traffic stop at Sage and Primrose Lane at 11:40 p.m. for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit and possessing a small amount of marijuana.
Sept. 23
A 45-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Starters Sports Training, 1698 Vierling Drive, at 12:36 p.m.
Sept. 24
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to reports that lightning may have struck residents’ homes in the 1000 block of Patterson Circle. Officers found no fire or smoke, but according to the report, a few circuit breakers had been tripped in the residences of several homes in the cul-de-sac. The officers discovered the main lightning strike was to a tree in front of one of the homes. There was no fire damage to any of the homes.
Sept. 25
A 53-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 2000 block of Parkway Avenue at 8:47 p.m. after a verbal argument took place.
Officers responded to an obscenity report at Country Village Apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 6:54 a.m. Later, officers issued a search warrant at the same apartment building. Shakopee police said the case is active/open, but no arrests have been made.
Sept. 27
The police department received a drug complaint regarding marijuana at Vierling Drive and Limestone Drive at 10:38 p.m. The case is being sent to the drug task force for investigation.