The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 11-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 16: A 53-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for domestic assault at the 3900 block of 12th Avenue at 5:54 p.m.
April 14: A 36-year-old Belle Plaine woman was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal, DL ignition interlock violation and open bottle at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 2:19 a.m.
April 12: A 20-year-old Brainerd man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a Crow Wing County warrant at the 500 block of Valley Park Drive at 4:06 p.m.
April 13: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1500 block of Balinese Street at 10:39 a.m. The estimated value is $30,000.
April 17: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1200 block of Canterbury Road at 2:08 a.m. The estimated value is $4,000.
April 11: A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for Goodhue and Scott County warrants at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 11:05 p.m.
April 13: A 50-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for a Scott County warrant at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 12:44 a.m.
April 15: A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 4500 block of Village Square Boulevard at 5:04 p.m.