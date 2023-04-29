The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 18-25. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 19: A 25-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for domestic assault and a DANCO violation at the 400 block of First Avenue at 10:06 p.m.
April 22: A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Mystic Lake Casino on Mystic Lake Boulevard at 6:12 p.m.
April 23: A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, intro of contraband to jail and open bottle at Spencer Street and Sixth Avenue at 2:28 p.m.
April 24: A 37-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree DWI, DAC-IPS and speeding at Emerald Lane and Vierling Drive at 11:55 p.m.
April 21: A 62-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, DAR, no proof of insurance, expired registration and a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Flandreau Trail at 8:04 a.m.
April 23: A 38-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and Hennepin and Wright County warrants at Marschall Road and Vierling Drive at 1:34 a.m.
April 23: A 26-year-old East Bethel woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of legend drug, possession of counterfeit check, false info to police, receiving stolen property and Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Stearns, Douglas and Scott County warrants at Joann Fabrics on Dean Lakes Boulevard at 1:20 p.m.
April 24: A 26-year-old Belle Plaine man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and DAC-IPS at McKenna Road and West Woodland Trail at 1:31 p.m.
April 18: A stolen motor vehicle was reported at the 1500 block of Sarazin Street at 8:42 p.m. The estimated value is $21,000.
April 20: A stolen electric bike was reported at the 600 block of Jackson Street at 3:45 p.m. The estimated value is $2,500.
April 18: A 42-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 1:54 p.m.
April 19: A 46-year-old Champlain woman was arrested for Scott County warrants at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 3:35 p.m.
April 24: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Dakota and Hennepin County warrants at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 10:47 a.m.
April 25: A 19-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1000 block of Harrison Street at 8:30 a.m.