The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 12-17. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 12
A 59-year-old Vadnais Heights man was cited for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation at Canterbury Road South and Kinlock Way at 1:12 a.m. A 56-year-old White Bear Lake man was also cited for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Police arrested a 26-year-old Carver man at County Road 83 and Valley Industrial Boulevard at 4:18 p.m. for fifth-degree drug possession.
Aug. 13
A 26-year-old Fridley woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, Adderall and amphetamine), giving police a false name, driving after revocation and on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants at County Road 42 and County Road 21 at 12:06 a.m.
Police cited a 43-year-old Rice woman at Canterbury Road NW and 12th Avenue East at 11:50 p.m. for obstruction and on warrants from Pine and Morrison counties.
A 20-year-old Savage man was cited for underage drinking and driving at County Road 21 and Southbridge Parkway at 11:57 p.m.
Aug. 14
Police arrested a 43-year-old Prior Lake man at Holmes Street South and Second Avenue East at 12:47 a.m. for third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested at First Avenue and Naumkeag Street at 4:09 a.m. on a Carver County warrant.
A 43-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and on Scott County warrants at Walgreens, 1291 Tasha Blvd., at 11:09 p.m.
Police cited a 26-year-old St. Joseph man at the Muddy Cow, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 2:43 a.m. for second-degree DWI and driving after cancellation.
Aug. 15
Police arrested a 37-year-old Flanagan, Illinois man at Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 9:15 p.m. for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI test refusal and on warrants from Illinois.
Three 17-year-olds, two from Columbia Heights and one from Minneapolis, and one 16-year-old from Columbia Heights were cited for theft of services at Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Drive at 4:14 p.m.
Aug. 16
A 42-year-old Woodbury resident and a 47-year-old Minneapolis resident were cited for trespassing at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 11:40 p.m.
Aug. 17
A 23-year-old Shakopee man was cited for fourth-degree DUI at Culvers, 4058 12th Ave., at 9:56 p.m.