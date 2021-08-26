The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 20-24. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 21
A 30-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) at Canterbury Road South and Highway 169 at 1:34 a.m.
A 57-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and failure to drive in a single lane on Mystic Lake Boulevard at 2:28 a.m.
A 49-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal and driving after revocation at Canterbury Road and County Road 101 at 4:39 p.m.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of controlled substance and Dakota, Hennepin and St. Louis County warrants at My Place Hotel, 3912 12th Avenue at 8:46 p.m.
Aug. 23
A 36-year-old Coon Rapids man was cited for fourth-degree DWI, speed-slow, as to impede traffic at Marschall Road and Fourth Avenue at 4:32 a.m.
Aug. 24
A 51-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI at 12th Avenue and Disc Drive at 9:34 p.m.