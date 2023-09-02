The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 24: A 22-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault, obstruction and fleeing police at the 1300 block of Stagecoach Road at 11:42 a.m.
Aug. 21: A 43-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree DWI refusal, DAC-IPS and open bottle at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 11:39 p.m.
Aug. 22: a 38-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI, open bottle, operating with expired registration and front license plate required at Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive at 1:08 a.m.
Aug. 23: A 48-year-old Hugo man was cited for DAC-IPS at Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 3:11 a.m.
Aug. 23: A 53-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and a stop sign violation at Spencer Street and Sixth Avenue at 6:57 p.m.
Aug. 25: A 51-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Caspian Lane and Fuller Street at 8:06 p.m.
Aug. 26: A 55-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at the 1200 block of Tasha Boulevard at 1:11 a.m.
Aug. 27: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and DAR at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 2:46 a.m.
Aug. 26: A 43-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for theft and Anoka and Hennepin County warrants at Walmart on Old Carriage Court at 5:14 p.m. The estimated value is $1,346.
Aug. 27: A stolen wallet from a vehicle was reported at the 7100 block of Southbridge Parkway at 11:43 a.m. The estimated value is $325.
Aug. 21: A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Kandiyohi County warrants at the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue at 3:58 a.m.
Aug. 22: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of First Avenue at 2:21 a.m.
Aug. 22: A 28-year-old Rosemount man was arrested for a Polk County warrant at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 9:06 p.m.
Aug. 23: A 39-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Highway 169 and Herrgott Memorial Drive at 1:30 a.m.
Aug. 26: A 44-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of Seventh Avenue at 10:13 p.m.