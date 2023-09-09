The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 28-Sept. 3. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 29: A 15-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for domestic assault and property damage at Cambridge Road at 5:26 p.m.
Aug. 31: A 21-year-old Savage man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving after suspension and speeding at Highway 169 and County Road 101 at 12:50 a.m.
Sept. 1: A 33-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for CVO, open bottle, possession of an open cannabis package in a motor vehicle and duty to drive with due care at County Road 18 and County Road 21 at 8:34 p.m.
Sept. 2: A 49-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Shawnee Trail and Fourth Avenue at 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: A 42-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession at the 1500 block of Vierling Drive at 12:23 a.m.
Sept. 3: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, fifth-degree assault, property damage, disorderly conduct, no insurance and no Minnesota driver’s license at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: A stolen wallet was reported at the 1300 block of Greenwood Court at 5:42 p.m. The estimated value is $300.
Aug. 29: A 20-year-old Hastings man was arrested for robbery at the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue at 8:50 p.m. An 18-year-old Minneapolis man and a 17-year-old Burnsville male were also arrested for robbery.
Sept. 1: A stolen woodchipper was reported at the 3600 block of Marschall Road at 12:41 p.m. The estimated value is $2,705.
Aug. 29: A 24-year-old Hector woman was arrested for a Renville County warrant at Canterbury Road and 12th Avenue at 1:29 a.m.
Aug. 29: A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 7:44 p.m.
Sept. 2: A 38-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for a Carver County warrant at the 4600 block of 12th Avenue at 11:13 p.m.
Sept. 3: A 50-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of Third Avenue at 2:27 a.m.