The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 14-20. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 14
Police cited a 22-year-old Minneapolis man for theft at Target, 1685 17th Ave., at 10:59 a.m.
A 32-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested on a Dakota County warrant at County Road 21 and Southbridge Parkway at 4:09 p.m. In the same incident, according to police records, a 38-year-old St. Paul man was also arrested for warrants in Dakota and Ramsey counties.
A 31-year-old West St. Paul man was cited for theft at Famous Footwear, 1593 17th Ave., at 6:24 p.m.
July 15
Police cited a 29-year-old Burnsville man for third-degree DWI, driving after revocation and on a warrant in the 300 block of Sand Street at 7:22 a.m.
July 16
A 48-year-old Savage man was arrested at 10th Avenue East and Holmes Street North at 12:53 a.m. for third-degree test refusal, fourth-degree DWI and speeding.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Sandstone man in the 1600 block of Lusitano Street at 5:09 p.m. for third-degree DUI, obstruction, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), disorderly conduct and warrants from Hennepin, Scott, St. Louis and Pine counties.
Police cited a 26-year-old Savage woman at Walmart, 8101 Carriage Court North, at 2:05 p.m. for shoplifting.
July 17
A 23-year-old Shakopee man was cited for driving after revocation in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue East at 11:16 a.m.
Police arrested a Minneapolis man, 49, in the 1600 block of Weston Court at 1:48 p.m. for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and on a Hennepin County warrant.
A 22-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant at Kwik Trip, 1500 Vierling Drive East at 11:45 p.m.
July 18
A 25-year-old Chaska man was arrested on a Harris County, Texas warrant at the Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S., at 7:02 p.m.
A 44-year-old Eagan man was arrested at Mystic Lake Drive NW and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 9:48 p.m. for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
July 20
A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property and driving after revocation at 5:39 a.m. at Holiday, 3901 Eagle Creek Blvd. In the same incident, a 33-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for possession of stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, obstruction, fleeing police and on warrants.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Minneapolis man at 9:10 p.m. for possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools at the U.S. Highway 169 offramp and Canterbury Road.