The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-16. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 16: A 37-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree assault at Turtle’s Bar & Grill on First Avenue at 12:03 a.m.
July 11: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was cited for failure to yield at County Road 18 and Crossings Boulevard at 10:10 p.m.
July 13: A 45-year-old Lakeville man was cited for driving after cancellation and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court at 7:38 a.m.
July 15: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at the 1000 block of Miller Street at 12:29 a.m.
July 15: A 22-year-old Shakopee man was cited for careless driving at the 2000 block of Downing Avenue at 7:06 p.m.
July 15: A 42-year-old Oswego, Illinois, man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 11:40 p.m.
July 11: A 37-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), storage of drugs in presence of a child, DAR and no insurance at Mystic Lake Drive and Thrush Street at 11:35 p.m.
July 13: A 22-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and Scott County warrants at Primrose Lane and Sage Lane at 3 a.m.
July 13: A stolen tool set from a vehicle broken into overnight was reported at the 1600 block of Harvest Lane at 7:36 a.m. The estimated value is $600.
July 13: Stolen cash from a broken-into locker was reported at the Shakopee Community Center on Fuller Street at 12:36 p.m. The estimated value is $150.
July 12: A 36-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for a Carver County warrant at Spencer Street and Eighth Avenue at 5:31 p.m.
July 12: A 42-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 700 block of Princeton Avenue at 6:50 p.m.
July 13: A 54-year-old Annandale woman was arrested for false info to police and Scott, Carver, Dodge and Wright County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 1:05 a.m.
July 15: A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Carver County warrant at Spencer Street and Vierling Drive at 5:27 a.m.