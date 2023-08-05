The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 24-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
July 29: A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for violating DANCO at the 1700 block of Crestview Street at 10:31 p.m.
July 29: A 33-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for domestic assault at the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue at 10:50 p.m.
July 31: A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a DANCO violation at County Road 83 and Kinlock Way at 12:37 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
July 24: A 27-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and abuse of toxic substances at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 10:14 a.m.
July 27: A 23-year-old Saint Paul man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and passing a parked authorized vehicle at County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive at 2:21 a.m.
July 28: A 34-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and hit and run at the 7100 block of Oak Ridge Trail at 10:27 p.m.
July 30: A 40-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal to test and driving after revocation at County Road 101 and County Road 83 at 1:09 a.m.
Drugs:
July 28: A 56-year-old Faribault woman was arrested for second-degree drug possession at Mystic Lake Drive and Kinlock Way at 4:46 a.m. A 41-year-old Lakeville woman was also arrested for first-degree drug possession and fourth-degree DWI.
Theft:
July 30: A stolen purse from a motor vehicle was reported at the 7100 block of Southbridge Parkway at 11:59 a.m. The estimated value is $450.
July 30: A 54-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Wilds Path and Mystic Lake Drive at 10:34 p.m.
July 30: A series of car break-ins was reported at Tahpah Park on Adams Street at 9:01 p.m., 9:50 p.m., 9:59 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Vehicle windows were smashed and items were stolen including wallets, AirPods, a laptop, bags of clothes and Air Jordans. The estimated value in total was $955.
Warrants:
July 25: A 39-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for Scott and Hennepin County warrants and DAR at County Road 83 and Wilds Path at 2:25 a.m.
July 27: A 28-year-old Wadena man was arrested for Wadena and Todd County warrants at the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 1:16 p.m.
July 27: A 45-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Goodhue County warrant at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Tyrone Drive at 11:34 p.m.
July 28: A 41-year-old Mankato man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Johnson Memorial Drive and Delaware Avenue at 8:22 a.m.
July 28: A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 9:06 p.m.
July 29: A 42-year-old Mounds View man was arrested for Anoka County warrants at County Road 83 and Dean Lakes Boulevard at 9:29 a.m.
July 30: A 30-year-old Edina man was arrested for Scott and Hennepin County warrants at Highway 169 and Marystown Road at 1:50 a.m.
July 31: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 101 by Travelodge at 2:41 a.m.
July 31: A 65-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant at the 1700 block of Switchgrass Circle at 3:08 p.m.
July 31: A 39-year-old Wilmar man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 7:06 p.m.