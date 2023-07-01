The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 19-26. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 20: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation and false imprisonment at the 1400 block of Sage Lane at 9:18 p.m.
June 22: A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 100 block of Holmes Street at 12:11 a.m.
June 22: A 50-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Fuller Street at 8:34 p.m.
June 23: A 53-year-old Chaska man was arrested for DAC-IPS, no proof of insurance and a Nobles County warrant at the 1600 block of 17th Avenue at 4:24 p.m.
June 24: A 50-year-old Chaska man was arrested for second-degree DWI and DAR at Marschall Road and First Avenue at 12:01 a.m. A 64-year-old Shakopee man was also arrested for a Scott County warrant.
June 24: A 28-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Taylor Street and Vierling Drive at 9:19 p.m.
June 25: A 29-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for second-degree DWI and operating a vehicle with suspended/revoked plates at Marschall Road and Third Avenue at 1:05 a.m.
June 26: A 19-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested for third-degree sale of a controlled substance at. A 20-year-old Shakopee man was also arrested for third-degree sale of a controlled substance.
June 21: A stolen trailer was reported at the 300 block of Third Avenue at 7:15 p.m. The estimated value is $2,700.
June 25: A stolen 2014 Subaru was reported at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 12:35 a.m. The estimated value is $13,000.
June 26: Stolen construction material was reported at the 1700 block of Athens Terrace at 1:19 p.m. The estimated value is $300.
June 19: A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 11:44 p.m.
June 22: An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at Marschall Road and 17th Avenue at 12:04 a.m.
June 22: A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 300 block of Fuller Street at 4:52 a.m.
June 23: A 65-year-old Roseville woman was arrested for Anoka and Hennepin County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and 17th Avenue at 9:44 p.m. A 59-year-old Minneapolis woman was also cited for driving after revocation and driving without proof of insurance.
June 24: A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 3:14 a.m.
June 25: A 41-year-old Pequot Lakes woman was arrested for Hennepin and Yellow Medicine County warrants at the 1100 block of Canterbury Road at 10:18 a.m.