The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
- March 22: A 24-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for a DANCO violation at County Road 21 and Crossings Boulevard at 1:58 p.m.
- March 26: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of Monroe Street at 2:07 a.m.
- March 23: A 41-year-old Jordan woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and no proof of insurance at the 2400 block of Mystic Lake Boulevard at 12:52 a.m.
- March 24: A 24-year-old Chaska man was arrested for third-degree DWI, DAR and speeding at Highway 61 and County Road 101 at 1:07 a.m.
- March 24: A 29-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol while under the influence, open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2900 block of Sakpe Circle at 11:59 p.m.
- March 25: A 27-year-old Two Harbors man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of hypodermic needles, failure to drive in a single lane and vehicle signal violation at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 1:27 a.m.
- March 27: A 33-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for third-degree DWI, improper lane use and speeding at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 1:20 a.m.
- March 21: A 23-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and HRO at the 8000 block of Stratford Circle at 5:09 p.m.
- March 27: A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and Scott County warrants at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 12:22 a.m.
- March 22: A 30-year-old Duluth man was arrested for a St. Louis County warrant at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 4:24 p.m.
- March 25: A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Chisago County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 12:35 a.m.