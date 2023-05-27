The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 16-22. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 19: A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a DANCO violation at the 1700 block of Crestview Street at 12:12 a.m.
May 19: A 25-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for third-degree DWI and open bottle at the 1600 block of Vierling Drive at 2:03 a.m.
May 20: A 55-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault at the 500 block of McDevitt Street at 1:32 p.m.
May 22: A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane at the 100 block of First Avenue at 8:10 p.m.
May 22: A 50-year-old homeless man was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to drive in a single lane at Prairie Lane and Prairie Court at 11:06 p.m.
May 17: A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and motor vehicle registration revoked at County Road 21 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 3:44 a.m.
May 19: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft at the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 1:15 p.m.
May 16: A 40-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Ramsey County warrant at the 400 block of Gorman Street at 12:45 p.m.
May 16: A 36-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 2:53 p.m.
May 22: A 30-year-old Lino Lakes woman was arrested for Scott, Washington, Dakota, Goodhue and Chisago County warrants at the 1200 block of First Avenue at 1:56 a.m. A 33-year-old Brainerd man was also arrested for Crow Wing and Mille Lacs County warrants.