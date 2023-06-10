The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 30-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 3: A 28-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree assault, threats of violence, carrying a weapon without a permit, open bottle and warrants at the 500 block of Marschall Road at 8:45 p.m.
June 4: A 44-year-old St. Peter woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI at Johnson Memorial Drive and Delaware Avenue at 6:10 p.m.
June 4: A 43-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI and failure to stop for a red semaphore at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 11:33 p.m.
June 5: A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance at Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 2:52 a.m.
May 31: A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree sale of a controlled substance (THC cartridges, psilocybin) and vehicle registration at Highway 169 and Marschall Road at 2:11 a.m.
June 1: A 38-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at the 1600 block of Weston Court at 11:20 a.m.
June 1: Stolen windows from a construction site were reported at the 1800 block of Ivy Street at 2:33 p.m. The estimated value is $2,900.
June 4: A stolen bike was reported at the 1100 block of Shawmut Street at 1:48 p.m. The estimated value is $350.
May 30: A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the Scott County Jail at 9:10 p.m.
May 31: A 49-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Scott County warrant at the 300 block of Fuller Street at 6:24 p.m.
June 2: A 54-year-old Maplewood woman was arrested for Washington County warrants at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive at 11:27 p.m.
June 5: A 31-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for Scott County warrants at the 3900 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 6:32 p.m.