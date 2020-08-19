The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 10-16. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 10
A 34-year-old man from St. Louis Park was cited in connection with criminal damage to property at Shakopee Secure Storage, 2800 4th Ave., at 10:26 a.m. for allegedly damaging a door to a mini storage room.
A residential burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Marschall Road at 8:02 a.m. About $3,500 worth of property and miscellaneous items were stolen, police said. The police department cannot release the specific items stolen, since the case is still active and open.
Aug. 11
Two televisions were reported stolen in the 700 block of Westchester Avenue at 1:39 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
Aug. 13
Officers responded to an aggravated assault case at Speedway, 1195 Canterbury Road, at 1:30 a.m. when a gun was allegedly pointed at a customer. The suspect and victim know each other, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a threat at Shakopee Kindercare, 8245 Crossings Blvd., at 1 p.m. when an individual came to the daycare center and stated one of the employees owed them money. The two parties knew each other.
A catalytic converter valued at $400 was reported stolen at 3:43 p.m. in the 1100 block of Park Place. There are no suspects at this time.
Aug. 14
A reporting party allegedly witnessed a drug deal outside Chuck and Don’s Pet Food, 1270 Vierling Drive, at 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived the vehicles were gone from the scene.
Aug. 15
Officers responded to reports of fraud at RMZ Properties, 1240 4th Ave., at 12:39 p.m. when an employee received threatening phone calls asking him to transfer money into an account. There is no suspect at this time.