The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 24 to 30. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 24
Officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Thistle Lane at 7:22 a.m. when three bikes valued at $1,800 were reported stolen from a shed overnight.
Tail lights and a headlight were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Scott’s Auto Body, 6268 County Road 101, at 7:53 a.m. There is surveillance of a potential suspect.
Mail theft was reported in the 900 block of Westchester Ave at 1:35 p.m. There is no suspect at this time.
Aug. 25
A 22-year-old woman from Salim, Indiana was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic assault after allegedly getting into a dispute and displaying and threatening with a knife at the Fairfield Inn, 4600 12th Ave., at 4:57 p.m.
Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat at Transit Station Weston, 1615 Weston Court, at 9:39 a.m. Police Capt. Jason Arras said a tip hotline out of Dakota County claimed a member of Antifa had placed a bomb at the transit station, but after a search of the area, officers found this to not be true.
A suspect stole an entry key, $200 worth of gift cards, license plate tab stickers and two gloves from a vehicle at Burglary at iStorage, 8620 13th Ave., at 10:26 a.m.
A catalytic converter valued at $1,300 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive at 11:50 a.m. There is no suspect at this time.
The rear license plate was reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the 3800 block of Eagle Creek Blvd. at 12:05 p.m. There is no suspect at this time.
A wallet was stolen from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Jackson Street at 12:13 p.m. There are suspects in the case, Arras said.
Aug. 28
Hockey gear valued at $1,100 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Apple Ford, 1625 Weston Court, at 12:47 p.m. The police department is waiting on surveillance video to find a suspect.
A backpack containing an iPad and portable speaker valued at $380 was stolen from a vehicle at The Landing, 2187 County Road 101, at 4:55 p.m. The vehicle’s front window was also broken into. The police department is waiting on surveillance video to find a suspect.
Aug. 29
A 40-year-old Shakopee man arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault in the 1000 block of Jackson Street at 7:58 p.m. after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun. The man is currently in custody.
Aug. 30
A burglary was reported at Country Village Apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 11:02 p.m. when someone allegedly broke into the building and stole money from the front office. There is no suspect at this time.