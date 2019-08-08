Police lights (copy)

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 2 to 6. The Shakopee Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.

Aug. 3

A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the water park at Valleyfair in connection to indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a minor. Valleyfair security notified the police of the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 4

A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection to a DWI, hit and run, no proof of insurance and underage consumption when he hit a tree and was pulled over near Eagle Creek Boulevard at 6 a.m.

Aug. 6

Shakopee police are investigating a home break-in that occurred at the 1800 block of Mockingbird Avenue. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said jewelry was stolen. There have been no arrests at this time.

Tags

Events

Recommended for you