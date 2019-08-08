The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 2 to 6. The Shakopee Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 3
A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the water park at Valleyfair in connection to indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a minor. Valleyfair security notified the police of the incident around 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 4
A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection to a DWI, hit and run, no proof of insurance and underage consumption when he hit a tree and was pulled over near Eagle Creek Boulevard at 6 a.m.
Aug. 6
Shakopee police are investigating a home break-in that occurred at the 1800 block of Mockingbird Avenue. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said jewelry was stolen. There have been no arrests at this time.