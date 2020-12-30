The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 21-28. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 21
A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Shakopee Avenue at 9:37 a.m. in which $1,200 worth of ice fishing equipment was stolen, including an ice auger, fishing gear and a boat motor.
Dec. 23
A 48-year-old Farmington man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession (methamphetamine), driving after revocation, driving after suspension, suspended object between driver’s seat and windshield, possession of drug paraphernalia (glass bubble pipe), littering dangerous objects and warrants at a traffic stop at County Road 101 and Shenandoah Boulevard at 10 p.m.
Dec. 24
Officers responded to reports of drug activity at Little Six Casino, 2450 Sioux Trail NW, at 10:05 p.m.
Dec. 25
A 27-year-old man from New Ulm was arrested for motor vehicle theft and fifth-degree drug possession at Super8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 6:28 p.m.
Dec. 26
Drug information was reported to the Shakopee police from Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin St., at 8:55 p.m.
Dec. 28
A 27-year-old man from Savage was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession (methamphetamine) and a Scott County warrant at a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 101 and Shenandoah Drive at 1:15 a.m.
A 17-year-old man from Faribault arrested in connection with robbery and theft at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, 640 Gorman St., at 9:59 p.m. According to the police department, no weapon or threats were used and the suspect allegedly stole a wallet.
A shoplifting theft was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 3:48 p.m. in which $45 worth of curtains and shelves were reported stolen.
In-progress theft was reported to the police department from Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 6:38 p.m. in which headphones were reported stolen.