The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 29
A 48-year-old woman was cited for theft at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, after she allegedly stole $47 worth of ham, a cheese party tray, New Years accessories and sparkling cider.
Two bikes were reported stolen from a shed in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at 4:12 p.m. One bike was worth $1,500 and the other was worth $800. The lock was reportedly broken on the shed. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said there is no suspect at this time.
Dec. 31
A dog allegedly ran into a resident’s knee at Southbridge Dog Park, 7101 Southbridge Parkway, causing the individual to require knee surgery. The incident occurred weeks prior but was reported to the police at 12:44 p.m. Police said the case is a civil matter.
Jan. 1
A 28-year-old Edina woman was cited for theft at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 1:36 p.m. when she allegedly stole items including T-bone steaks, a candle and leggings totaling $118.
A van window was reported broken into at Shakopee Supportive Housing, 1020 Bluff Ave., at 7:50 a.m. Nothing was reported stolen, police said.
Items were reported stolen from the maintenance room at The Henderson Senior Residence, 500 Sommerville St., at 11:45 a.m. after suspects allegedly broke into the building. The investigation is currently active/open.
Jan. 2
Several items totaling $360 were reported stolen from an apartment at Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin St., at 7:07 p.m. The case is active/open with suspects.
Jan. 3
Tools totaling $750 were reported stolen from a reporting party’s work trailer at Vierling Drive and Parkview Terrace at 2:32 p.m.
The Shakopee Police Department assisted the Prior Lake Police Department in a traffic stop at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 11:55 p.m. in which .4 grams of cocaine and .8 grams of heroin were found.
Jan. 4
Drug information was provided at the police station at 5:02 p.m. The case has been handed off to the drug task force.