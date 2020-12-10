The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 3-7. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 4
A 33-year-old Farmington woman, 30-year-old Shakopee woman and 33-year-old Henderson woman were arrested for warrants at the intersection of County Road 83 and 12th Avenue at 1:39 a.m.
A suspect attempted to steal $5,000 worth of Apple electronics from Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 3:43 p.m.
Dec. 5
A 44-year-old man from Minneapolis was cited for theft and arrested on a Scott County warrant at County Road 101 East and U.S. Highway 169 at 12:43 a.m.
An individual was cited for possession of marijuana and THC oil at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Hauer Trail at 10:37 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a suspect attempting to sell drugs at Travelodge, 1251 First Ave., at 2:16 p.m. The case was handed off to the drug task force.
Dec. 6
Officers responded to reports of a domestic assault in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue at 3:26 p.m.
Dec. 7
Officers are investigating an unemployment fraud report in the 2300 block of Eastway Avenue at 3:41 p.m.