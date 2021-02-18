The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 10 to 16. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 10
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported from Country Village Apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 6:34 a.m.
A residential burglary was reported in the 5500 block of Tinta Lane at 2:02 p.m.
Feb. 11
Theft was reported from Country Village Apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 8:24 a.m.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue at 8:39 a.m.
Feb. 12
A 25-year-old Shakopee man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and having an open bottle at the intersection of County Road 14 and Westridge Drive at 5:14 p.m.
A 20-year-old St. Paul man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and underage drinking and driving at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., at 11:47 p.m.
Feb. 13
A theft was reported from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 11:32 a.m.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Vierling Drive at 3:22 p.m.
A 57-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Canterbury Card Club, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 9:24 p.m.
A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree assault at Sandalwood Suites, 3910 12th Avenue, at 9:55 p.m.
Feb. 14
A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with a third-degree DWI and open bottle at the intersection of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive at 1:13 a.m.
Fraud activity was reported in the 600 block of 8th Avenue at 11:43 a.m.
A theft was reported from Walgreens, 1291 Tasha Blvd., at 12:51 p.m.
Feb. 15
A 16-year-old Shakopee male was arrested for domestic assault in the 1500 block of Sussex Court at 10:24 p.m.
Feb. 16
A 28-year-old Carver woman was cited for trespassing and obstructing the legal process at Sandalwood Suites, 3910 12th Ave., at 12:36 a.m.
Fraud activity was reported in the 4800 block of Bulrush Boulevard at 11:57 a.m.