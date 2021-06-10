The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 1-6. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
JUNE 1A small amount of meth was found in a vehicle at Holiday, 3901 Eagle Creek Blvd., at 12:04 a.m.
The Shakopee police responded after a stolen IRS impact payment stimulus card was used at the Muddy Cow, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 4:35 p.m. There are a few suspects, according to the police department.
JUNE 3A student reported a stolen Airpod case from Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., at 9:19 a.m.
An iPhone valued at $800 was reported stolen from Babe’s Place, 124 Holmes St., at 7:55 p.m.
JUNE 4A 21-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for stealing a Chevy Equinox from Jordan and Driving After Suspension at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail, at 12:56 a.m.
A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for two counts of fifth-degree domestic assault in the 700 block of Shakopee Avenue at 8:34 p.m. There were no injuries.
A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree assault and domestic assault at the Shakopee Inn, 511 Marschall Road, at 7:38 p.m. after the suspect allegedly beat and seriously injured a victim. The incident involved drugs and alcohol, according to the police department.
A bomb threat related to Valleyfair was made on social media and has since been taken down. The threat was reported to the police department at 9:39 a.m. The police department is investigating the threat, but the amusement park remained open to patrons after determining there was not an immediate danger.
JUNE 5A 39-year-old man from Pillager and a 35-year-old man from Shakopee were arrested for second- and third-degree assault at the corner of First Avenue and Apgar Street at 4:47 p.m. after beating a victim with brass knuckles in an argument over a girlfriend.
JUNE 6A 38-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for assault at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 8:54 p.m. after he allegedly threatened a victim with a knife when they got into an argument over a girlfriend.
A 43-year-old woman from Wyoming and a 55-year-old woman from Minneapolis were arrested on several counts of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances, including meth, at Speedway, 1195 Canterbury Road, at 11 p.m.