The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 9-14. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 9
A 16-year-old boy from Savage was cited for theft after Pokémon cards valued at $29 were stolen from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 6:11 p.m.
Threats were reported at Canterbury Car Wash, 612 1st Ave., at 12:56 p.m. after a dispute broke out when a white truck blocked the car wash entrance.
June 10
A 47-year-old Eagan man was arrested for third-degree assault and a Dakota County Warrant off Canterbury Road and U.S. Highway 169 at 2:50 p.m.
June 11
A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 700 block of Second Avenue East at 12:26 a.m.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and a DWI off U.S. Highway 169 and Herrgott Memorial Drive at 1:01 a.m. after he hit another vehicle and caused the passenger to suffer minor neck injuries.
A residential burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Stagecoach Road at 2:04 p.m. after $5,500 in construction equipment was stolen from a shed. There was no surveillance and there are no suspects at this time.
June 13
A theft was reported at Country Village Apartments, 1265 Marschall Road, at 11:20 a.m. after an electric bike valued at $3,200 was stolen. There are no suspects.
Officers stood by as a 9-year-old was rescued after he became stuck on a rollercoaster at Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, at 5:18 p.m. It is not clear how the child became stuck on the ride.
June 14
A 42-year-old man from Foley was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle at a traffic stop at County Road 83 and Passing Valley View Road at 1:50 a.m.
A 36-year-old man from Antioch, Tennessee was arrested in connection with second-degree robbery, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, giving false information to police and driving without a valid license after he allegedly robbed a Metro Transit bus parked at Sun Path Elementary School, 2250 17th Ave, at 3:15 p.m. and drove away with it. According to the police report, the man threatened a bus driver who had parked at the elementary school to take a break, and then drove away with the bus.