The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 21-April 5. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 21
A 21-year-old Rosemount man was arrested on a Domestic Assault No Contact Order violation in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue at 2:02 a.m.
A 27-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for first-degree DWI, Ignition Lock violation, failure to display headlights, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of hypodermic needles off Crossings Boulevard and Hansen Avenue at 9:59 p.m.
A 29-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI and speeding off Fourth Avenue and Marschall Road at 6:32 p.m.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at Reliakor, 8600 Hansen Ave., at 12:28 p.m.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at Sixton Apartments, 1601 Harvest Lane, at 2:04 p.m.
April 1
A 34-year-old Shakopee man was cited for with driving after revocation and providing false information to police off Vierling Drive and Jasper Road South.
April 2
A 60-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal off Mystic Lake Boulevard and U.S. Highway 169 at 6:49 p.m.
Property theft was reported
at Huntington Park Apartments, 1245 Shakopee Ave., at 9:07 a.m.
Property theft was reported in the 900 block of Shumway Street at 10:19 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of arson fire off Waterlily Way and Ridge Creek Trail at 10:39 p.m.
April 3
A 29-year-old Corcoran woman was arrested for second-degree DWI at Hennen’s Minnoco, 807 First Ave., at 12:21 a.m.
A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal at Ashley Furniture, 4250 12th Ave., at 11:10 a.m.
April 4
An 18-year-old Shakopee man was cited for underage drinking and driving off Sapphire Lane and Vierling Drive East at 1:03 a.m.
Officers responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Switchgrass Court at 5:30 p.m.
April 5
Officers responded to reports of an arson fire off 17th Avenue and Mystic Lake Drive at 4:54 p.m.