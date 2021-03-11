The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 3-0. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 2
A 33-year-old South Saint Paul man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle after a car was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane at 6:35 a.m. The vehicle was found in good condition.
A catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported stolen from Scott’s Auto Body, 6268 County Road 101, at 9:26 a.m. from a vehicle outside the shop. There are no suspects.
A car was reportedly broken into at a garage at Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin St., at 3:36 p.m. A purse valued at $180 was stolen, along with $50 cash. There was no damage to the vehicle.
A bicycle valued at $800 was reported stolen from the garage at Trio Apartments, 1341 Crossings Blvd., at 4:17 p.m. There are no suspects and the police department is waiting on surveillance.
A victim reported she was struck by a person trying to rob her outside Speedway Gas Station, 1195 Canterbury Road, at 11:57 p.m. The victim was all right, according to the report. There are no suspects at this time.
March 3
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband to jail, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault no contact order violation and driving after revocation at Hampton Inn, 4175 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 6:56 p.m.
March 5
A 37-year-old man from Newark, Delaware was arrested for a domestic assault no contact order violation and fleeing on foot at Shakopee Inn, 511 Marschall Road, at 8:38 p.m.
A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for theft from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 1:44 p.m. after allegedly stealing a tool set valued at $250.
A theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported at Huntington Park Apartments, 1245 Shakopee Ave., at 8:02 a.m. There are no suspects or witnesses.
Identity theft was reported from Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin St., at 10:05 a.m. The case has been assigned to the Shakopee Police Department’s investigation team.
A catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from the Auction Center, 214 Holmes St., at 11:02 a.m.
March 6
Fifth-degree domestic assault was reported at the Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 5:25 p.m.
March 7
About 9.7 grams of marijuana and 9.5 grams of cocaine were found in a vehicle at a traffic stop off U.S. Highway 169 Southbound and County Road 83 at 1:01 a.m. The suspect involved in the traffic stop was not initially charged on the grounds of being an informant, but has since been jailed, according to Shakopee police.
Theft of a cell phone valued at $200 was reported from Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 10:25 a.m.
Identity theft was reported in the 1900 block of Creek Ridge Court at 1:19 p.m. after a suspect reported their social security number was being used. The case is under investigation.