The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 25-31. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 25
Three catalytic converters valued at $800 were reported stolen from motor vehicles at Daniels Sharpsmart, 1087 Park Place, at 6:33 a.m. There are no suspects.
May 26
A 41-year-old woman from Madelia was cited for shoplifting $90 worth of miscellaneous items from Walmart, including a stud finder, scissors, Wrangler jeans, a T-shirt, a travel pillow, a backpack and a blanket.
A 17-year-old male from Shakopee was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count domestic assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice at Southway Apartments, 1055 Spencer St., at 12:43 a.m. The juvenile assaulted a police officer and an Allina paramedic upon arrival, according to the police report. There were no injuries.
A 34-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested on a harassment restraining order violation, obstruction without force, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of hypodermic needles, motor vehicle tampering and property damage in the 1200 block of Third Avenue at 8:45 a.m.
A 26-year-old woman from New Prague was cited for shoplifting at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 12:13 p.m. after allegedly stealing $43 worth of miscellaneous groceries.
May 28
A 44-year-old man from St. Louis Park was arrested for fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal, obstruction of justice and traffic violations at the intersection of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Portage Lane at 1:50 a.m.
A parent called the police to report her daughter had been harassed on social media at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., at 4:28 p.m.
May 29
A 32-year-old woman from Maple Grove was arrested for second-degree DWI, improper lane use, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (THC), driving after revocation and no insurance in the 1400 block of Thistle Lane at 10:10 p.m.
A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree property damage, fifth-degree assault and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the 700 block of Garden Lane at 9:04 p.m. An innocent bystander was hit as well as a victim known to the suspect. There were no serious injuries.
May 30
A catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Huntington Park Apartments, 1245 Shakopee Ave., at 1:34 p.m.
May 31
Five-hundred dollars worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Michael’s, 8501 Old Carriage Court, at 4:32 p.m. after five robotic arm machines and five robotic pick-and-drop machines, each valued at $50, were stolen by an unknown suspect.
Substantial bodily harm was caused after a suspect allegedly knocked out a victim’s teeth in a bar fight at the Pullman Club, 124 First Ave., at 8:53 p.m. The individuals involved were not known to each other. This case is under an active and open investigation.