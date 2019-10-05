The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 18-Oct. 1. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 18
A report of criminal sexual conduct came in around 7:43 a.m. Investigators could not say more about the report because it is still under investigation.
Sept. 19
Officers responded to a complaint of public urination off Canterbury Road and Highway 169 around 1:40 p.m. The man was cited in connection with panhandling when officers arrived.
Sept. 20-23
A rash of robberies occurred at residential houses where garage doors had been left open. The robberies were not concentrated to a specific area. All of the robberies were classified as crimes of opportunity. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said there are no suspects at this time.
Sept. 24
A 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with mail theft, possession of counterfeit checks, aggravated forgery, identity theft and obstructing the legal process when officers found a stolen vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot in the area of Highway 169 and County Road 83, along with evidence of male theft and forgery. Trace amounts of powder were also found, and were believed to be cocaine.
Sept. 26
A 16-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were arrested in connection with aggravated second-degree robbery after they reportedly threatened a victim with a knife at Memorial Park and stole money from him. According to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson, the victim reported they also threatened to shoot him, through the victim did not see a gun.
Sept. 27
A 59-year old male was arrested in connection to the reckless discharge of a firearm after it was reported the man fired a hand gun in the area of Bluff Avenue and Main Street. The incident was reported around 1 a.m. from the Holiday gas station on First Avenue.
A 16-year-old girl was cited in connection to fifth-degree assault when it was reported that two girls were fighting at the Tokata Learning Center around 3:40 p.m.
Sept. 28
A criminal sexual conduct report came in around 5:15 p.m., but Robson said the police department could not comment on the details of the report as it involved a juvenile.
Oct. 1
A 19-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault of a police officer, obstruction of legal process and criminal damage to property around 10:15 a.m. Robson said she was “totally out of control,” biting at and spitting at police officers. The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue.