The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 17-21. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 17
An American flag was reported stolen from a home in the 900 block of Sibley Street at 8 p.m.
Sept. 18
A 38-year-old North Mankato man was arrested in connection with a third-degree DWI at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 11:08 p.m.
Sept. 19
A 19-year-old man from Mankato was arrested in connection with a no contact order violation in the 1100 block of Vierling Drive at 12:09 a.m.
A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal and DANCO violation at the intersection of Shakopee Ave and Dakota Street at 6:42 p.m.
A male was arrested after allegedly urinating in the parking lot in front of customers at Cities Edge Motors, 828 First Ave., at 10:59 a.m.
A man was cited for fifth-degree assault after he allegedly hit a bartender while intoxicated at Turtle’s Bar and Grill, 132 First Ave., at 11:35 p.m.
Sept. 21
A 59-year-old Shakopee man arrested in connection with domestic assault in the 1700 block of Phillip Drive at 4:33 p.m.
A 13-year-old female was arrested after allegedly becoming violent toward a family member in the 100 block of Gotland Lane at 12:10 p.m.