The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 27 to Feb. 1. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 27
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Meadow Lane at 4:44 p.m. in which a bank card was stolen from a car parked at a work site. Police said the case is still active and open.
A license plate was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Sam’s Club, 8201 Old Carriage Court, at 6:57 p.m.
Jan. 29
Prostitution solicitation was detected at 3:02 p.m. at MyPlace Hotel. Arras said the case was detected by the police department via a personal advertisement posted online. The case is being reviewed by the Scott County Attorney’s office for charging.
Jan. 30
A 53-year-old Fridley man was arrested in connection with third-degree drug possession, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and an Aitkin County warrant at Wendy’s, 8011 Old Carriage Court, at 8:03 p.m.
A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a Rice County warrant at Huber Park, 150 Fillmore St., at 10:15 p.m. after he was found with THC oil.
Jan. 31
A burglary was reported in the 6600 block of Falmouth Curve at 7:57 a.m. in which a wallet with credit cards and a garage door opener were taken. The items were stolen from a car inside a garage that was left open. There was no damage to the vehicle.
A burglary was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 12:19 a.m. in which one adult and two juveniles allegedly stole electronics totaling about $600. The suspects have been arrested and the case is being reviewed for charges at the county attorney’s office.
Feb. 1
A variety of items totaling $450 were stolen from a vehicle at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave., at 1:38 p.m.