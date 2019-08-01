The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 26-30. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 26: A 24-year-old Jordan man and an 18-year-old Bloomington man were arrested in connection with first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault for breaking into a home and punching a victim in the face, Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said. The burglary occurred in the 700 block of Garden Lane.
July 28: A 64-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with indecent exposure after police say he urinated in public on County Road 83 and Highway 169.
Two 51-year-old men from Apple Valley and Minneapolis were arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance when officers found trace amounts of methamphetamine at a traffic stop on 12th Avenue and Disc Drive.
July 30: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with Domestic Abuse No Contact violation, assault on a police officer and obstructing the legal process on the 1200 block of Lincoln Street.