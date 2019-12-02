Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Shakopee on Sunday.
Responders were called to the southbound lanes of the highway between Canterbury Road and County Road 21 around 5:30 p.m. on a report of multiple vehicles in the ditch and some rolled over, according to law enforcement scanner communications.
"There's no injuries, just a mess," one responder commented.
Dispatch communications indicated at least one vehicle had rolled over and a truck carrying an ice house was also involved in the crash.
Several responders commented on icy road conditions in the area.
Snowstorms across Minnesota created hazardous driving conditions around the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 187 crashes between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to Lt. Gordon Shank.