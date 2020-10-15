Shakopee police are investigating reported shots fired near Tahpah Park Monday, Oct. 12.
According to a post on the Shakopee Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to the area near the park, which is on Adams Street, around 5:30 p.m.
An initial investigation led police to believe the accidental shots came from a nearby target shooter without the propert precautions, the post said.
"We continue to investigate but have no reason to believe there is any continued threat to the public," the post said. "We are thankful no one was injured."
Police encouraged the public to stay up-to-date on the city's hunting regulations and take every safety measure possible when using firearms. More information about code enforcement can be found at the city's website, shakopeemn.gov/public-safety/code-enforcement.