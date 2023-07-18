The Shakopee man convicted of murder in the grisly death of his girlfriend has been found not criminally liable for her death because of mental illness.
Alexis Saborit was found not criminally liable in America Thayer's death on Tuesday in Scott County District Court. Judge Caroline Lennon, who had convicted Saborit of first-degree murder in a bench trial in May, handed down the ruling.
A civil commitment process will now begin for Saborit, who will remain in Scott County custody until the Minnesota Department of Human Services can find a facility for him.
In court Tuesday, residents, friends and family members gave statements about the impact Thayer's murder has had on them.
"It's left a dark, dismal cloud at the office," said Linda Hoffman, who worked with Thayer at My Pillow. "I miss her playing pranks and teaching me conversational Spanish, which didn't go well."
Charles Thayer, America Thayer's son, said that he struggles to understand the situation.
"I still cannot understand how a grown, capable man could let (America Thayer) work three jobs," he said. "If only my mother loved herself how much we love her. I don't know what the proverbial straw would've been for her to leave him."
Saborit was convicted of killing Thayer in 2021 and leaving her decapitated body on a Shakopee street.
He also faces an arson charge that dates to 2020.