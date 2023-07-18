Alexis Saborit

Saborit

The Shakopee man convicted of murder in the grisly death of his girlfriend has been found not criminally liable for her death because of mental illness. 

Alexis Saborit was found not criminally liable in America Thayer's death on Tuesday in Scott County District Court. Judge Caroline Lennon, who had convicted Saborit of first-degree murder in a bench trial in May, handed down the ruling.

Tags

Events