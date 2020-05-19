Khalid Said Barre, 28, of Minneapolis was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle after police said he assaulted and injured a taxi driver and drove off with the vehicle at Fairfield Inn on May 14.
Barre was being held in the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. He denied the attack or carjacking when talking with investigators, according to the criminal complaint in Scott County District Court, telling investigators he hadn’t been inside a taxi at any point on May 14.
Shakopee Police officers said they responded to two separate incidents involving Barre the morning of the assault.
The first incident occurred at 1:45 a.m., when officers identified Barre inside a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint. About an hour later, officers responded to a disturbance at the hotel, which stands off of 12th Avenue East, involving Barre.
After the second incident, officers said they called a taxi so Barre could leave the hotel.
Officers later that morning found a victim lying on the ground near the front of the hotel with small cuts all over his body and shattered glass surrounding him, according to the complaint. The victim told officers he’d been attacked and that someone stole his vehicle.
When paramedics arrived, the victim fell into shock and was incoherent. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center and later to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Video evidence from inside the cab — which only recorded when the car was placed in gear — showed Barre entered the taxi in the backseat and drove away.
The victim later told investigators when Barre entered the taxi he changed his destination and refused to pay for half the ride up front. When the victim declined to give Barr a ride, he said Barr reached through the passenger-side window and grabbed the victim’s phone. The victim said he then chased Barre on foot and cornered him near the hotel.
Barre then ran to the empty taxi and stepped into the driver’s seat, according to the victim's statement. When the victim attempted to pull him out, Barre punched the victim, knocking him to the ground. Barre then drove away, with the victim still hanging from the vehicle, until Barre drove the victim into a pillar near the hotel’s entrance.
Shakopee detectives learned that Barre had later used the victim’s stolen phone to call his mother. On May 16 officers found Barre at his mother’s residence in Spring Lake Park, where he was arrested by Spring Lake Park police officers and later taken into custody at the Scott County Jail.
According to the complaint, the victim was in critical condition following the attack, with multiple rib and pelvic fractures and internal bleeding. The victim received a blood transfusion and surgery for a femur fracture.
The stolen vehicle was later found empty in Minneapolis with extensive damage to the driver’s side door and window.