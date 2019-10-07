Two 19-year-old men were charged with aggravated robbery after Shakopee Police said they stole $2,000 in cash and 13 phones from MetroPCS in Shakopee on Oct. 3.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if the men are convicted.
According to the criminal complaints, the store’s cashier reported that Robert Raymo entered the store around 6:50 p.m. and sat near the back of the store. A short time after, Johnson entered the store wearing a bandana and hoodie and holding a knife.
Johnson told the cashier to give her all the money from the register, threatening her with the knife, police said. He also took an iPhone that was sitting on the counter and followed the cashier to a storage room for more phones.
The cashier, who was visibly upset and sobbing when officers arrived on the scene, also reported her Visa card and $20 of her cash were taken, according to the complaint.
Police said surveillance from stores close to MetroPCS the next day showed Johnson and Raymo entering a nearby hotel. Shakopee Police then found a room registered under Raymo’s name.
Officers located Raymo in the parking lot and Johnson inside the hotel room, where he jumped from the window before being tackled.
Raymo and Johnson were arrested around 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 4.