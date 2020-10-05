Two level-three registered sex offenders have moved to the vicinity of Dem Con Drive in Jackson Township, according to a Scott County notification.
Archester Rodgers, Jr., a 39-year-old man from Mankato, moved to Jackson Township on Sept. 28, and Jeremy Shane Zimmermann, a 42-year-old man from Waconia, moved to Jackson Township on Sept. 30.
In 1998 Rodgers engaged in sexual contact, including penetration, against an unknown adult female after she agreed to give him a ride.
In 2017 Rodgers engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact against two known adult females.
Zimmermann was convicted in 2008 of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Carver County after he inappropriately touched a known female adult.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office may not direct where the individuals do or do not reside, nor can it direct where they work or go to school, according to the county notification.
Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in communities, but it wasn’t until the passage of the Predatory Offender Registration Act in 1991 that law enforcement could track movement of these offenders after their release in the interest of public safety, the Scott County notification states. Offenders are required to notify their corrections agents or law enforcement whenever any of their registration information changes.
“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office takes an aggressive role in verifying predatory offender registration and making that information available to its residents,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We want to follow the law and make sure that everyone is aware and knowledgeable about this person moving into the community to hopefully ease anxieties and fears.”