Quarry Lake Park will soon get a facelift for residents interested in more nature-centric amenities. Under a new concept design for the park, kayakers and mountain bikers will be able to easily use the park’s lake and trails.
Last month, the Shakopee City Council approved a nature-inspired concept design for the park which would include beach access, accessible canoe and kayak launches and informal seating areas such as a hammock grove.
In addition, the three-mile mountain bike park that was approved by city council last year will be completed and ready for use this year.
Shakopee Senior Planner PeggySue Imihy said at the Jan. 19 council meeting that the beach will be “north shore-looking” with rocks and gravel.
The laid-back, nature-centric design for the park features a rope-based playground, an open lawn and a picnic shelter with benches and grills, along with a small pump track to compliment the mountain bike course to the south of the park.
The additional park amenities on top of the mountain bike trails would be constructed in 2022 and 2023. While there is no set cost estimate in place yet, Imihy said the city’s budget for the park improvements is $900,000, which is slated in the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan to be spent in 2022 and 2023.
Quarry Lake Park is currently home to the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association and the future home of the Xcel Energy Mountain Bike Course. There are also plans to connect the park to the Southbridge development with a bridge across U.S. Highway 169, according to the city.
The mountain bike trails, which were separate from the discussion of the Quarry Lake Park amenities, will consist of three miles of trails for varying levels of skill and experience — a length that is needed for a competitive course. The city is paving the trails in partnership with Shakopee Public Schools, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Xcel Energy — which are donating the use of their property for the park.