NeuVest report

The NeuVest report was released in full on Monday, Sept. 16. 

The Minnesota Department of Administration announced Monday the independent investigation into the Shakopee school district’s “operational health” — otherwise known as the NeuVest report — is public.

The Valley News received a copy of the full, unredacted report from the Shakopee Police Department Monday afternoon. Also provided by the police department were "exhibits" or supporting documents. 

Read through the documents below: 

Read the entire NeuVest report, unredacted. 

Exhibit 1: Details about the district's purchasing card program, emails about Thompson's vacations

Exhibit 2: SEA Climate Survey responses 

Exhibit 3: SEA Climate Survey responses 

Exhibit 4: Thompson's purchasing card reimbursement log, emails and screenshot text conversations 

Maddie DeBilzan graduated with a journalism degree from Bethel University. She’s interned at Salon Media and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Outside of work, she sifts through Goodwill clothing racks, listens to Ben Rector's music and goes on long runs.

Digital content coordinator

Rachel Minske is the digital content coordinator at Southwest News Media. She's passionate about in-depth reporting and digital audiences. Rachel is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and enjoys cooking, running and exploring Minnesota.

Events

Recommended for you