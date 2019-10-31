125 Years Ago
From the Nov. 8, 1894 Scott County Argus
The residence of Atty. E. Southworth is being improved by the addition of a combined summer kitchen, coal bin and wood shed, the whole making a frame structure 14x26 feet. Wm. Beggs is doing the work.
100 Years Ago
From the Nov. 7, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
Contractor Cheney has a force excavating for the new cottage at the reformatory. The work started this week. He expects to commence cement construction inside of a week, and is confident of being able to turn over the completed building in March.
100 Years Ago
From the Nov. 7, 1919 Scott County Argus
Scott County service men will go to Minneapolis on Tuesday next, Armistice Day, to take part in the parade of the national American Legion on the occasion of their first national convention in that city. The parade will be a thrilling spectacle and the several posts of the county are making special efforts to have every service man in Scott County present.
75 Years Ago
From the Nov. 2, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
The Community Cannery, located at the old NYA center as a service of the Shakopee Public School, will close on Friday, Nov. 3 after more than five months of continuous operation. This was undoubtedly one of the most popular projects ever undertaken by the community. During this time over 50,000 cans of vegetables, fruits, meats, etc. were processed. All processed foods must be taken from the cannery by Nov. 3.
50 Years Ago
From the Nov. 6, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
George Huss, veteran clerk and city carrier, is the new assistant postmaster of Shakopee, Cormac A. Suel, postmaster, announced this week.
The appointment became effective Saturday morning. Huss succeeds John J. Lynch who retired last Friday after a long career in the Postal Service.
25 Years Ago
From the Nov. 3, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee’s Early Childhood Family Education program has come home in more ways than one this year.
ECFE, which was formerly administered through the Carver-Scott Educational Cooperative based in Chaska, is now an in-house program run by the Shakopee School District.
And its classrooms, which have been makeshift spaces throughout various district buildings, are now in a place of their own at Sweeney Elementary School, where remodeling and expansion work have provided a permanent spot.
According to Sandy Coder, ECFE coordinator, 1,048 children were served by ECFE programs in the 1993-94 school year.
Although most courses are held in the two ECFE classrooms at Sweeney Elementary, some are offered at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, to help those parents who have just had babies.
This is the first year ECFE will offer parenting courses to families involved in the Head Start program, as a way of introducing them to what ECFE has to offer.
This is ECFE’s ninth year in Shakopee.
Compiled by Wes Reinke and the Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.