125 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 24, 1896 Scott County Argus
The Hamm Brewing company is erecting a two-story addition to its storehouse in this city. It will be used as an icehouse.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 22, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
H.L. Schlink has started a new bus line making daily trips between Carver and Minneapolis and stopping in Shakopee enroute each day. The new bus line has been named the Mudcura-Twin City Transportation Co.
The Transportation Co. carries Liability Insurance as a complete protection for passengers. The bus will leave Minneapolis every day at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Shakopee at 10:55 a.m. On return trip it will leave Shakopee at 1:10 p.m. and arrive in Minneapolis at 2:40 p.m. It will stop in Shakopee at the Pelham Hotel and Swenson Drug Co.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 19, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Another step in the movement to provide better public school facilities for the Shakopee community was taken Monday when the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 1, meeting in special session, passed a resolution setting Monday, Feb. 3, 1947, as the date for a special election on a $234,900 bond issue to provide funds for a new school.
Decision on the date was reached in concurrence with a committee of the Shakopee Commercial club after the board and the committee, meeting separately, had held several discussions on the matter.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 22, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
A citizen’s committee was appointed Monday night by the Shakopee School Board to do a big job … persuading voters of District 720 to approve over $4 million in funds to construct a new Junior High School.
After including most of the members of the most recent citizens’ committee formed in 1969 to work for approval of the last district bond issue, board members kept adding names until the list reached 123, with the possibility of more in the future.
When the tentative list was completed, Dr. Robert Mayer, Superintendent of Schools, outlined the basic job the citizens’ committee would have, and a tentative time schedule for the bond issue preparations, the election and planning and construction of the school.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Dec. 19, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
The Scott County Board last week approved a master plan for the $11 million county justice center, which will be constructed near the courthouse in Shakopee.
The board on Dec. 10 also voted to ask the city of Shakopee to vacate Fuller and Atwood streets between Fourth and Fifth avenues for construction of the justice center. The action was taken to initiate a planned-unit development application for the justice center construction ...
County commissioners, working as a Committee of the Whole last week, recommended approval of the schematic design of the facility, which was presented by project manager Gregg Davies. The project was designed by Wold Architects of St. Paul.