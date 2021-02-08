125 Years Ago
From the Feb. 13, 1896 Scott County Argus
Shakopee’s bonded indebtedness has been reduced from $60,000 to $27,000. In another two years it will be time to talk up electric lights.
100 Years Ago
From the Feb. 17, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
Women’s Reformatory Presented With Flag: The State Reformatory For Women was presented with a very beautiful silk flag on Lincoln’s birthday, last Saturday by the Minnesota Department of the Ladies of the G. A. R. A delegation of the G. A. R. Ladies from the cities came out for the function and the presentation was made by Mrs. Mary S. Lawler, department patriotic instructor.
75 Years Ago
From the Feb. 14, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
School Burglarized Early Wednesday: At least $70 was stolen from the rifled safe in the superintendent’s office in the high school early Wednesday, Al N. Wurst, superintendent, disclosed. Receipts from Tuesday night’s basketball games were included in the theft. The money was placed in the safe about 10 p.m. Tuesday and the last persons to leave the building are believed to have left after midnight. The burglary was discovered by Mr. Wurst when he entered his office at 8 a.m. Wednesday. State crime bureau operatives, the Scott county sheriff’s office and the Shakopee police department are working on the case.
50 Years Ago
From the Feb. 17, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Decision nears on Architect Choice For County Office Building: Members of the county building committee have been screening architectural firms for the past month and will be ready to recommend two of the firms to the County Board of Commissioners next week.
County Commissioner Vern Lang, who acts as the board’s liaison to the building committee, told other commissioners Tuesday morning that the final two firms would be screened by the committee Wednesday evening, Feb. 17. The proposed building if approved by voters would be constructed on land purchased by the commissioners along the southern border of Shakopee and east of County Road 17. It is likely, in line with current thinking that such a building would not house the courts and related activities, which would stay at the present site…
25 Years Ago
From the Feb. 15, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
EDA gets face lift; CDC dissolved: The Shakopee Economic Development Authority (EDA) will soon be “weaned” from the City Council and Tuesday night meetings.
By unanimous vote, the City Council last week moved to restructure the seven-member EDA, a body which has tax-levy power and primarily oversees the city’s tax-increment financing districts. The EDA is also in charge of redevelopment of Blocks 3 and 4 in downtown Shakopee.
Major development and redevelopment plans and issuance of bonds by the EDA must be approved by the City Council. The current EDA is comprised of the four city councilors, the mayor and two members from the five-member Community Development Commission (CDC). There was consensus among councilors that a broader community representation in the EDA was desirable.
The council action leaves only two council members on the EDA, with the other five members coming from the current CDC. In a separate motion, the council eliminated the CDC. Members of the EDA, who are appointed by the mayor, will serve six-year terms…