125 Years Ago
From the Jan. 23, 1896 Scott County Argus
Diphtheria is reported at the Gaulmeyer house near the old brick yard.
100 Years AgoFrom the Jan. 27, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
Wednesday, February 2nd, the State Reformatory for Women will celebrate its first anniversary. On that day, at 2:00 p.m., two one-act plays will be given there by the women. All the women of Shakopee who are interested in the work of the institution are invited to attend.
75 Years Ago
From the Jan. 24, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
School Board Gets Detailed Report of NYA Project Fund: As part of the business at its January meeting, the board of education studied the financial report of the NYA revolving fund submitted by Superintendent Al N. Wurst.
The report, based on a recently completed audit by state examiners, revealed that $127,124.87 in receipts and $122,148.84 in disbursements has been recorded in the activity since establishment of the NYA revolving fund July 1, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1945.
A breakdown of the disbursements shows that 64.95% or $79,231.25 was paid in salaries and that of that amount $39,029.59 was paid to the residents of the Shakopee community.
50 Years Ago
From the Jan. 27, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Snowmobiles Are Banned at Schools: Snowmobiles were banned from operation on public school property in Shakopee by action of the Shakopee School Board Monday night.
The decision to outlaw use of the machines came after School Superintendent Dr. Robert Mayer advised the board that the schools’ insurance carrier had told him liability on the part of the schools existed if the board approved the activity and that insurance to cover snowmobile activity would cost an estimated $500 annually.
Until last week, the board had never given total approval for use of the machines on school property, but at its last meeting, adopted a list of guidelines for snowmobile operation, which in effect, amounted to such approval. Until that time, the board had simply not forbidden use of school property to snowmobilers.
25 Years Ago
From the Jan. 25, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
Board rejects downsizing of Co. Rd. 18: By a 4-1 vote Tuesday Scott County commissioners formally slammed the door on Shakopee’s quest for downsizing the proposed County Road 18 reconstruction project.
Unless the city opts to abrogate its cooperative agreement with the county, the project will move forward as planned.
The Shakopee City Council has discussed the road project several times this month, initially considering recession of a 1994 cooperative agreement for road construction between the city and county.
Plans call for County Road 18 to connect to the new Bloomington Ferry Bridge, creating a direct route to County Road 42. The project, which originally was slated for completion last year, has been held up by landowners along County Road 18.
As has happened during each previous discussion of the County Road 18 project, traffic counts loomed prominently in the debate.