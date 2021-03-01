125 Years Ago
From the March 5, 1896 Scott County Argus
John Poetz lost a valuable new milch cow last night from milk fever.
100 Years Ago
From the March 10, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
J. A. Ring informs us that he has leased the property opposite the Pelham hotel and will make extensive improvements by remodeling the building and fitting it up for a first clast Travelers Inn with an eating place, ladies dressing rooms, etc. In addition, he plans to build automobile sheds to accommodate tourist and farmers cars.
75 Years Ago
From the March 7, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
New funeral home to open Monday: Walter A. Majerus announced this week the opening of a new funeral home. Modernly appointed, it is located in a newly remodeled and redecorated building at 116 Holmes street.
50 Years Ago
From the March 10, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Charter Amended by Commission: Unable to get the City Council to advise them at an executive session of the Council Tuesday, March 2, members of the city charter commission met last Thursday evening and decided among themselves to exclude of the city’s police department from the charter’s merit board provision, which means the police would still operate under state police civil service commission statutes.
There remains another serious threat to the special legislative charter, however, as made clear by Utilities Secretary Martin Walsh at the meeting.
The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission, he said, was not satisfied with the charter, and might follow the same route the police did in attempting to gain an amendment excluding their commission from charter control.
It is unlikely that the charter commission would agree to that, however, as one of the basic reasons the charter is being proposed is to unify city government by placing control of the Public Utilities under council and city manager control.
25 Years Ago
From the Feb. 29, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
Long-term care facility to be built: A ceremony to mark the start of construction of a long-term care facility on the SouthValley Health Campus in Shakopee will be held on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m.
The facility will be owned and operated by Health Dimensions, based in Cambridge, which has similar facilities in 18 communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The firm manages Valleyview Health Care Center in Jordan. Plans call for the facility to be completed by Dec. 1.
The facility will feature a transitional-care unit deigned for short-term stays for patients discharged from the hospital but unable to return home. It will also have available to those patients rehabilitation and therapy programs.
Longer-term nursing and rehabilitation services for seniors will also be available.
The facility will be part of the health campus, which will include a new St. Francis Regional Medical center that is scheduled to open later this year, a Park Nicollet Clinic, which is now open, and a medical office building, which is being developed by Frauenshuh Cos.
A reception will be held Monday in the atrium of the campus, located off of County Road 17.