125 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 19, 1896 Scott County Argus
The frame awnings over the entrances to Jas. McKeown’s grocery store and H.H. Strunk & Sons’ drug store have been extended to reach to the outer edge of the sidewalk. At the drug store it was found necessary to construct a new one throughout and the job was neatly done by Carpenters John Poetz and Nich. Mechtel.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 17, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
Chief of Police, John H. Ring, last week located the owner of a stolen car, which was left here at Schesso’s garage September 28. The chief became suspicious when he noticed the man was running on an old license and upon investigation through the insurance company, he located the owner, Roy E. H. Running, in Minneapolis. Mr. Running came up last week and took the car home, very much pleased to have it returned.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 14, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Increases of $175 in the annual salaries of the principal and 17 grade and high school teachers in the Shakopee public schools were voted Monday night after the board of education reviewed the findings of a salary and cost of living survey made by Superintendent Al N. Wurst of 52 schools in a 50-mile radius of the twin cities.
On the basis of present teacher salaries here, the change represents an increase of 5.3 per cent, it was explained.
The survey revealed that the Shakopee school district was slightly lower than comparable districts in salary structure and it also showed that in the three-month period ending Sept. 20 the cost of living had risen 8.9 per cent.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 17, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee’s annual community festival formerly known as “Pow Wow Days” has been renamed.
Chosen is the winning entry in a contest to rename the celebration was “Shak-O-Valley Days.” The name was submitted by Don Mertz, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mertz of Shakopee, and he was awarded the $50 prize offered by the Chamber of Commerce.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 14, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
The third and finishing jewel of the transportation crown coveted by communities south of the Minnesota River for more than two decades will be put in place next week when the Shakopee Bypass opens.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for public officials and dignitaries will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Canterbury Inn, though the actual day and time in which the highway opens has not been established. Because of its size, and the need for finishing touches and coordination to change signs and reroute traffic, officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation can only say the highway will open sometime after next Monday.
The five-mile bypass, which will be called Highway 169, connects the Bloomington Ferry Bridge to the eastern edge of Shakopee with Highway 169 in Jackson Township on the city’s west side. It skirts to the south of urban Shakopee, allowing traffic to avoid snarling congestion that has for years beset the downtown area.