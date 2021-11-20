125 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 26, 1896 Scott County Argus
Peter Dellwo Jr. has built a new barn 30x32 feet in size on his farm five miles south of the city. He has had the interior arranged especially for cattle, and is enthusiastic in praise of its convenience and cleanliness. There is a stall for each animal, the patented Bedlam cow-stall, with a manger in each, and it keeps the animals as clean as a horse. The stalls can be shortened or lengthened to fit the animal, which is allowed freedom from stanchions, chains or ropes, and yet stands on the edge of the drainage trough. In letting the animals out each partition swings like a gate and the animals walk out one after another without backing up and with no confusion. So much for institute lecture.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 24, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
George Scherkenbach and sister, Miss Laura, spent Friday in the twin cities purchasing a big line of new electrical appliances for the holiday trade and now have a complete and up-to-date stock.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 21, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Approval and acceptance of the architects’ preliminary designs and unanimous agreement to proceed with plans to eventually give Shakopee a new public school were the decisions reached Tuesday night when the board of directors and superintendent of Independent School District No. 1 met with a 20-man committee of the Shakopee Commercial club.
After viewing the plans and hearing a detailed explanation presented by representatives of Long and Thorshov, architects employed to plan the new structure, school authorities and Commercial club members thoroughly discussed the project and reached the decision there should be no delay in completing structural diagrams to be used in obtaining bids for the construction of the school.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 24, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Scott County’s Board of Commissioners has urged District Clerk of Court Hugo Hentges to agree to a plan whereby the issuance of driver’s licenses would be handled in the license bureau of the County Auditor, rather than by the Clerk of Court’s office.
The request by the board is prompted by the fact that beginning January 1, drivers must be given vision tests and their photos must be taken.
Hentges does not have adequate space in his office to handle the function, and added that he would need additional help in order to handle the job.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 21, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
A proposal to close off three sections of residential streets and empty two blocks of homes in Shakopee as part of plans for a county “campus” was reviewed by the Scott County Board Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.
The master plan, still in the early draft stages, depicts a county justice center and, eventually, other government buildings which will form a kind of five-block “courthouse square.” The street closings are proposed to contain the justice center complex, to ensure better security and to provide about 590 parking spaces.
The justice center will be built on the old St. Francis Regional Medical Center site and connect to the existing county courthouse as a five-part development, with the justice center being the first step.