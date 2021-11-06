125 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 12, 1896 Scott County Argus
The law firm of Southworth & Coller which has been doing business for 7 years past, has been dissolved by mutual consent and the senior member, E. Southworth, Esq., has formed a partnership with his son, Walter N. Southworth. Mr. Coller will continue his business at the old quarters of the firm in the second story of the bank building, while Messrs. Southworth & Southworth will locate in the second floor of the handsome new brick block erected by John Berens & Co. as soon as a suite of rooms can be fitted up.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 10, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
A new card club was organized last Thursday evening at the home of Mrs. A.J. Meyer. The club which will be known as “The Jolly Thirteen” will meet once a week and play five hundred. At the meeting last Thursday, Mrs. John Cavanaugh won head prize and Mrs. Wm. Thiede received the consolation prize. Delicious refreshments were served. The ladies will meet again this evening at the home of Mrs. John Cavanaugh.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 7, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Disrupted for several weeks while a new front and interior alterations were being completed the Gamble store will have “open house” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, H. D. Johnson, proprietor, announced this week.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 10, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
A 55-acre site, extending to the south and west of the present Shakopee High School property, was approved as the location for a proposed Shakopee Junior High School building by the Shakopee School Board Monday night.
The approval followed the recommendation of the board’s building committee which has been holding a series of informal meetings with school administrators and representatives of the architectural firm of Armstrong, Schlichting, Torseth and Skold during the past month.
In addition to okaying the site selection, the board approved a contract with the architects, and a committee consisting of attorney Philipp Kraus, School Supt. Dr. Robert Mayer and board chairman James O’Neill was appointed to begin negotiations with Josephine M. Vierling, owner of the property.
Also under consideration as a possible site had been the Thomas McDevitt property, located just to the west of the Vierling land at the southerly border of the city.
If 55 acres of Vierling property are purchased or acquired by condemnation, it will mean that the combined acreage of the Senior and Junior High Schools would total 82 acres, approximately 8 acres short of the state recommendation for a junior and senior high complex of 1,000 students.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 7, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee voters approved referendum questions Tuesday which will allow for a second fire station and an additional five on-sale liquor licenses.
The proposal for a 20-year, $3.4 million general obligation bond issue for the fire station was easily approved, with 4,484 votes for to 2,050 against. The margin of victory was 68.6 percent to 31.4 percent.
Voters gave the city permission to issue up to five additional on-sale liquor licenses, in excess of the 12 allowed by the state, which is based on population. City officials said the availability of the licenses is necessary to attract developers of businesses such as hotels and restaurants.