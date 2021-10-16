125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 22, 1896 Scott County Argus
The great trees which have served to beautify the old How residence for so many years have suffered from the rigors of winter and the drouths of summer and at last show signs of decay. Dr. H.P. Fischer has had them trimmed severely with the hope that they may be saved for some years yet.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 20, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
Ed Waldo of St. Paul has put in a barber shop in the Southworth building, which will be open for business in a few days.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 17, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
That preliminary plans for Shakopee’s proposed new school are gradually taking shape was disclosed this week when it was learned that the architectural firm of Long and Thorshov, Minneapolis, engaged by the school board several months ago, has placed the first sketches before the state department of education.
Following approval of the state department the preliminary plans will be submitted jointly to the board of education and the 20-man committee of the Shakopee Commercial club selected to work with the board in solving Shakopee’s school problem.
There was no indication as to how soon the plans would be ready for presentation to the local group, but Superintendent Al N. Wurst expressed confidence that there would be little delay.
First sketches, it was learned, are based on the needs as determined by the superintendent, the school directors and the Commercial club committee, and provide for the utilization of the present auditorium.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 20, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Determination of a site and use for a proposed county building was delayed until next Tuesday by Scott County Commissioners, so that First District and County Judges can be consulted and give recommendations.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, architects gave cost figures and presented sketches on the most recent proposal for a solution to the county’s space problems … a judicial building on the present courthouse site constructed in front of the present courthouse building.
That proposal, which is apparently favored by County Board Chairman William Koniarski and Commissioner Tony Worm, along with the strong possibility of support by Commissioner Marvin Oldenberg, met with some stiff opposition from Shakopee Mayor Ray Foslid and Commissioners George Mingo and Vern Lang.
They all contended Tuesday that to build a judicial building on the present courthouse site would be a shortsighted move by the county board in view of recent projection of a 65,000 Scott County population concentrated in the northern part of the county by 1985, and resident traffic and parking problems.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 17, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
Scott County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a plan in which the county would join a financial incentive plan with the city of Shakopee and a state agency to entice a large telecommunications firm to move to Shakopee.
The County Board last week tabled the proposal at the request of County Attorney Tom Harbinson, who asked that his office be given time to study the plan’s legalities.
On Tuesday, he told the board he foresees no legal problems with the plan to help ADC Telecommunications Inc., Bloomington, move some of its operations to Shakopee with more than 570 jobs. The company recently purchased property at Valley Green Business Park for the production facility, which it said would be 280,000 square feet and cost about $24 million.