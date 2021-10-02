125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 8, 1896 Scott County Argus
A gold watch lost by Val Reis Sr. 24 years ago while tapping trees was found by Frank Huber in his woods last week. It is unharmed except that the works are rusted.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 6, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
More than twenty firms bid Tuesday for the general contract for the construction of a woman’s cottage and a barn to be built at the State Reformatory for Women at Shakopee. The bids were opened late Tuesday.
The J.B. Nelson Construction company of Mankato was low for the general bid at $29,774. P. J. Gallagher of Faribault, heating, $4,756. M.J. O’Neil of St. Paul, plumbing, $4,839, and P. J. Gallagher for the barn at $414. H.A. Brown & Sons of Waseca were low on electrical work with $2,390.43 for the cottage and $387.70 for the barn.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 3, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
When the Northern States Power company highline was struck by a heavy bolt of lightning during a freak electrical storm at 4:30 last Thursday afternoon, Shakopee’s electric service was disrupted for more than an hour.
A power company transformer in the municipal power station was set afire and a 46-inch fuse on the 96,000 volt transmission line at the huge transformers north of the city was blown when the tremendous overload surged through the line.
What might have been a devastating fire was prevented when R.C. Condon, city electrician went to the power house to determine if the power failure had resulted from damage to the city distribution equipment. He immediately discovered the burning Northern States transformer on a 1,000 volt line in the building. After cutting the line he applied a fire extinguisher and halted the blaze.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 6, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Scott County Commissioner Vernon Lang threw a sharp barb at the board of commissioners during its Thursday session, charging that the position of county administrator is being undermined by board actions which bypass him.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 3, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
A financing plan that would invoke the city of Shakopee, Scott County, and the state, and provide a Minneapolis telecommunications firm with up to $1.5 million in financial assistance through property tax rebates to move here with 570 jobs, was approved by the Shakopee City Council Tuesday night.
Under the plan, similar to tax increment financing but different because the county would be a direct financial participant, ADC Telecommunications would move some of its operations from Bloomington to the city.
Scott County commissioners, meeting as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, appeared favorable to the plan and are expected to formally consider the matter next Tuesday morning.
Compiled by Wes Reinke.