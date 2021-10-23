100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 27, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
John B. Ries left last Thursday to attend the Bottlers’ convention which is being held this week in St. Louis. Mr. and Mrs. Will Ries left Monday for St. Louis. Mr. Ries will also attend the convention and Mrs. Ries will visit relatives. They expect to be gone a week and all will return together.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 24, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
The possibility that two more industries may select Shakopee as the site for their enterprises was authoritatively disclosed this week when it was learned a paint manufacturing company and a food by-product plant were seeking desirable locations here.
Employing 200 persons the paint firm will require approximately 20,000 square feet of floor space, preferably on one floor or a ground floor and sub-area.
The other industry, a new venture now being organized, is in need of 3,000 square feet to house its equipment and offices. Representatives of the firm said it was a small industry and because it is not new to operation the number of employees was not stated.
Officials of both companies have made numerous trips to Shakopee, it is learned, but have insisted their names and the names of the companies they represent be kept in confidence. Despite the difficulty of finding exactly the type of structures to meet their needs the men remain hopeful the problem will be solved and that before long they can definitely announce their coming to Shakopee.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 27, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
The marriage of the original city of Shakopee with the northern half of Eagle Creek Township to form a new greatly enlarged city of Shakopee was consummated at 8:15 Tuesday night when recently elected aldermen and mayor took the oath of office.
In presiding over the ceremony, City Attorney Julius Coller called it “a historic council meeting” in that it was the first council elected to serve the new city of Shakopee.
Actually the only change between the previous Shakopee Council and the present body is the presence of a representative from the newly merged area, George Roberts, and the absence of veteran Shakopee councilman Christie Rein.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 24, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
R. Michael Leek, a planner for the city of Shakopee, was appointed community development director by the City Council Oct. 15.
Leek, who has been acting community development director since the resignation of Paul Bilotta on Aug. 14, was recommended for the job by City Administrator Mark McNeill. The city received 14 applications for the job, and four were interviewed by staff and outside professionals.
The council, which unanimously approved the appointment, also voted to direct staff to advertise to fill Leek’s planner II job.