100 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 3, 1921 Shakopee Tribune
Joe Schmitz is arranging to develop a band for the city of Shakopee made up of home men and boys and he would like to have all who play and have instruments to bring them to the first meeting, which will be held in the office of the St. Paul Hotel at 8 p.m. next Monday evening, Nov. 7.
Mr. Schmitz is very anxious to get this good work started in a big way next Monday evening, so whether you play or not, if you think you can play and would like to become a member of the band attend this meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 31, 1946 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
That Shakopee is in line for a new $193,000 post office building was reported by Associated Press in a story released Sunday.
The proposed structure is one of more than 100 on the list prepared by the post office department naming eligible Minnesota communities in which new post offices are to be constructed “when and if congress sees fit to authorize funds for a new building program,” the AP story revealed.
To qualify a community must have at least $10,000 in annual postal receipts and must be in need of improved facilities.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Nov. 3, 1971 Shakopee Valley News
Shakopee’s City Council Chamber was packed with an overflow crowd of citizens Tuesday night as councilmen met with representatives of the State Highway Department in an effort to solve the growing traffic and safety problems on First Avenue.
Councilmen heard both good news and bad from the State Highway people, but the overriding feeling among most attending the meeting was that it had been constructive and that progress had been made.
Council President Walter Harbeck, who was instrumental in arranging the meeting with the Highway Department representatives, hailed the meeting as one in which “more progress was made than any meeting since I’ve been on the council.”
Among the concessions granted the council by the Highway Department were: 1. A signal light at First and Naumkeag to be installed during the summer of 1972. 2. More visible crosswalk … and painted signs on the road surface cautioning drivers of pedestrian crossings. 3. A uniform 30 mph speed limit from the area of the Dairy Queen in west Shakopee to Naumkeag Street. 4. Promise of timing the traffic lights through the town so that traffic will flow smoothly but that regular breaks in the traffic will occur allowing access from main streets.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 31, 1996 Shakopee Valley News
St. Gertrude’s Health Center, a long-term and transitional-care facility in the SouthValley Health Campus in Shakopee, will open its doors to patients on Sunday. Grand opening ceremonies for the new facility will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.